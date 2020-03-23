60% of Russians Willing to Give Up Their Rights to Fight Coronavirus — Poll

Sixty percent of Russians say they are willing to temporarily give up their rights to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to a poll conducted by Gallup International and the ROMIR research agency.

Russia has gradually increased its quarantine measures for the public since the pandemic first crossed the country’s borders in January. On Monday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the authorities to develop a system that uses mobile phone geolocation data to track people who have come into contact with anyone with the coronavirus.

About one-third (28%) of Russian respondents said they were unwilling to sacrifice their rights despite the threat of the coronavirus, according to Gallup International and ROMIR’s results published Monday.