60% of Russians Willing to Give Up Their Rights to Fight Coronavirus — Poll

Sixty percent of Russians say they are willing to temporarily give up their rights to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to a poll conducted by Gallup International and the ROMIR research agency.
Russia has gradually increased its quarantine measures for the public since the pandemic first crossed the country’s borders in January. On Monday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the authorities to develop a system that uses mobile phone geolocation data to track people who have come into contact with anyone with the coronavirus.
About one-third (28%) of Russian respondents said they were unwilling to sacrifice their rights despite the threat of the coronavirus, according to Gallup International and ROMIR’s results published Monday.
Sixty-eight percent of Russians said they worried that they or their relatives would become infected with the highly contagious virus and 25% said they weren’t worried.
Nearly half of Russian respondents (49%) said they think their country’s government is handling the health crisis well, while 36% said they were dissatisfied with the government’s response.
Gallup International and ROMIR surveyed 1,000 Russian citizens as well as citizens of 22 other countries in Europe, Asia, North America and South America.
An average of 78% of respondents worldwide said they were ready to give up their rights to fight the coronavirus.