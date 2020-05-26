Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russians’ Confidence in Government Down, Self-Reliance Up During Virus Outbreak – Poll

The spread of Covid-19 in Russia has caused significant damage to an economy already hurt by a devalued currency and an oil-price crash. Yuri Kadobnov / AFP

Russians’ trust in state institutions has fallen during the coronavirus outbreak while their sense of self-reliance is up, according to poll results cited by the RBC news website Tuesday.

The results were published nine weeks into a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19 that has caused significant damage to an economy already hurt by a devalued currency and an oil-price crash. Small and medium businesses have criticized state economic support measures as modest and authorities have resisted public pressure to further loosen the purse strings.

Some 61% of Russians surveyed by the Moscow-based Online Market Intelligence (OMI) researcher and the Platforma social forecasting center said they felt less confident that the government would come to their aid during the pandemic, RBC reported. Only 10% said they had more confidence that it would help them.

The survey’s respondents also reported lower levels of confidence in state media (54%), Russian healthcare (43%), the stability of their employers (42%) and people in general (24%). Public organizations were the only institutions to see an increase in trust from the public (22%).

Meanwhile, 28% of Russians said they felt stronger confidence in themselves, RBC said, a sign of increasing self-reliance. 

OMI and Platforma surveyed 1,000 respondents over the age of 18 in cities with populations over 100,000. RBC did not indicate when the respondents were polled.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin’s disapproval rating inched upward from 33% in April to 34% in May in a survey conducted by the independent Levada Center pollster, which published its results Tuesday. His approval rating held steady at 59%.

Read more about: Poll , Putin , Coronavirus

Read more

regional outbreak

Putin Intervenes as Russia's Dagestan Faces Virus 'Catastrophe'

The poor North Caucasus region has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in Russia.
News Analysis

As the Coronavirus Contagion Grows in Russia, Putin’s Strongman Image Weakens

With an economic crisis heaving into view, the Russian president “looks like an old, sick wolf.”
leadership gap

Putin’s Virus Response Earns Lower Marks Than Local Leaders’: Poll

Respondents were more likely to say their governors were doing their best to deal with the outbreak than the president.
Putin

Trust in the Russian President Drops to 5-Year Low — Poll

Trust in the Russian armed forces overtook trust in the presidency for the first time in recent years.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.