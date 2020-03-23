News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Coronavirus updates

Russia confirmed 71 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 438.

The news came as Moscow authorities again ruled out the possibility of a citywide lockdown. Meanwhile, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city's metro will not close down if the number of cases continues to rise.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said Russia plans to build new isolation units for patients with infectious diseases in several regions in response to the virus’ spread. He said the units would be based on close study of such units built in China and that the Russian government was discussing its plans with Chinese partners in the construction sector.