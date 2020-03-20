Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Confirms 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Reaching 253

Updated:
Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 54 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 253 and marking the largest one-day increase since recording began.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion, with experts warning that its testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy and officials warning that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Thirty-three of the new cases are in Moscow and four are in St. Petersburg.

Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 10,000 people.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

HEAVY TURBULENCE

Russian Airlines Face Coronavirus Bankruptcy, Government Warns

Industry could lose $1.3 billion by the end of the year, federal air agency says.
STRANDED ABROAD

Russian Tourists Trapped in Europe Amid Canceled Flights, Closing Borders

Russia has suspended most flights to and from Europe to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
against the clock

Russia Starts Testing Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

A laboratory at a state biotech institute says it plans to present the most promising prototypes in June.
CORONAVIRUS CHANT

St. Petersburg Football Fans Chant 'We Will All Die' at a Match

St. Petersburg football fans showed their support in a rather morbid way.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.