Russia Confirms 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Reaching 253

Russia confirmed 54 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 253 and marking the largest one-day increase since recording began.
Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion, with experts warning that its testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy and officials warning that the real number of cases is likely much higher.
Thirty-three of the new cases are in Moscow and four are in St. Petersburg.
Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 10,000 people.