Famous Russian Director Gives 10 Coronavirus Quarantine Tips

Updated:

Kirill Serebrennikov, a prominent Russian theater director who spent a year and a half under house arrest on charges his supporters say are politically motivated, shared his tips for getting through self-isolation while in coronavirus quarantine.

From learning a foreign language to picking up new hobbies, you too can emerge a changed person!

