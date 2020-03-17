Russian Airlines Face Coronavirus Bankruptcy, Government Warns

Russian airlines could sustain major losses and some might go bankrupt because of hits from the coronavirus, the government warned on Tuesday. Carriers face two major blows, cancellations of international flights and rising costs owing to the ruble's sharp drop in value, Alexander Neradko, the head of the federal air transport agency Rosaviation, told a government meeting. “There is a rising risk of bankruptcies by airlines that are in a tough financial situation,” Neradko was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

UTair is in a particularly difficult situation, he said. In February, Russian airlines lost 1.7 billion rubles ($22.6 million) owing to the suspension of flights to China, he said. If the situation did not improve by the end of the year, Russian airlines could lose more than 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion), he added, while stressing that was not a precise estimate. On Monday, the government promised to unlock the equivalent of $4 billion to help businesses withstand the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the tourism and aviation sectors, by allowing them to defer tax payments. Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot said Monday it was under “enormous financial pressure” and suggested that its staff take vacation days.