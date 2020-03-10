Putin Supports Presidential Term Reset, If Constitutional Court Approves

President Vladimir Putin has said he would support a constitutional amendment to reset his presidential term limit as long as the Constitutional Court approves it, he said Tuesday in a historic speech after the ruling United Russia party backed a proposal that could allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova made the proposal during a fast-moving State Duma session where lawmakers are due to vote on Putin’s sweeping constitutional amendments that he proposed in January. Putin is currently required by the Constitution to step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends.

“I propose either to lift presidential term limits or [allow] the current president to be elected as head of state, like any other citizen, after the amended Constitution enters into force,” Tereshkova, the first woman in space and a member of United Russia, said.

Shortly after, Putin made a surprise visit to the State Duma to address lawmakers about the proposed amendment, saying that while he doesn't support abolishing term limits, Russia’s Constitutional Court should rule on Tereshkova’s proposal to allow him to run for president again.