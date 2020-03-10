Putin Supports Presidential Term Reset, If Constitutional Court Approves

President Vladimir Putin has said he would support a constitutional amendment to reset his presidential term limit as long as the Constitutional Court approves it, he said Tuesday in a historic speech after the ruling United Russia party backed a proposal that could allow him to stay in power until 2036.
Lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova made the proposal during a fast-moving State Duma session where lawmakers are due to vote on Putin’s sweeping constitutional amendments that he proposed in January. Putin is currently required by the Constitution to step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends.
“I propose either to lift presidential term limits or [allow] the current president to be elected as head of state, like any other citizen, after the amended Constitution enters into force,” Tereshkova, the first woman in space and a member of United Russia, said.
Shortly after, Putin made a surprise visit to the State Duma to address lawmakers about the proposed amendment, saying that while he doesn't support abolishing term limits, Russia’s Constitutional Court should rule on Tereshkova’s proposal to allow him to run for president again.
Duma lawmakers approved Tereshkova's proposed amendment to reset presidential terms minutes after Putin's speech.
The Duma's United Russia leader Sergei Neverov had said his faction will support resetting presidential terms when the amendment is drafted.
Russia's Communist Party would oppose any amendment that cancels presidential term limits, Interfax quoted deputy Alexander Yushchenko as saying.
Putin, 67, set off a political storm in January when he suddenly proposed changes to the Constitution and dismissed his longtime ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister.
Soon after, the State Duma unanimously approved the constitutional reform bill in a first reading, after less than two hours of debate. A third and final reading — with several new provisions that should be voted for in its second reading on Tuesday — may also take place as early as this week.
Russian citizens will vote on the constitutional reforms once the legislation has been approved by both houses of parliament. That vote has been set for April 22.
Observers have said the reforms could grant Putin the ability to extend his power past his term limit. Putin has previously ruled out this idea, saying he dislikes the Soviet-era practice of having leaders for life who die in office.
Another ruling party lawmaker on Tuesday proposed holding snap parliamentary elections, currently scheduled for September 2021, once the constitutional reform is out of the way. During his address to the Duma, Putin said he doesn't see the need for early Duma elections.
This story is being updated.