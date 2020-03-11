Russian Lawmakers Adopt Putin’s Sweeping Constitutional Amendments

Putin, who has dominated the Russian political landscape either as president or prime minister for the past 20 years, is constitutionally mandated to step down in 2024. He paved the way for running again in 2024 when he backed a “reset” of presidential terms in a surprise visit to the Russian parliament Tuesday.

Russian lawmakers have backed a set of constitutional amendments Wednesday that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

The State Duma voted 383 to 0 in favor of lifting the restrictions Wednesday, with 43 abstentions. Putin said Tuesday that the Constitutional Court would have to rule whether this would not contradict Russia’s main law.

The amendment allows a sitting or a former president to run for office “regardless of the number of terms which that person held at the time when the amendment came into force.”

If, as Putin's critics suspect, the court gives its blessing to the amendment and it is backed in a nationwide vote in April, Putin could serve another two back-to-back six-year terms.

Were he to do that, Putin, 67, could stay in office until 2036 at which point he would be 83. Putin has not spelled out what his plans for the future are, but he has said he does not favor the Soviet-era practice of having leaders for life who die in office.

Wednesday’s State Duma vote came after Putin unveiled a major shake-up of Russian politics and a constitutional overhaul in January. The lawmakers cast their votes as opponents of the presidential “reset” held single-person pickets outside the State Duma and upper-house Federation Council buildings.

Opposition activists said they planned to protest against what some called a rewriting of the constitution in the interests of the ruling elite. One group said it had applied for permission to stage a demonstration on March 21.