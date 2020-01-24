Activists Urge Russians to Vote Against Putin’s ‘Constitutional Coup’

A group of prominent activists and political figures has called on Russians to vote against President Vladimir Putin’s proposed constitutional changes, which they describe as a “coup.”

“We’re convinced that the goal of this coup is to keep Vladimir Putin and his corrupt regime in power for life,” the activists wrote in an open letter they called a “manifesto” in Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper Thursday.

“If such a vote is set, we call on everyone to come and say ‘no’ to a constitutional coup and the usurpation of power,” they said.

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, backed Putin’s changes in a unanimous first vote Thursday. The proposals include curbing presidential powers and beefing up those of the prime minister in a move observers say would give Putin scope to extend his grip on power after his term ends in 2024.

Lawmakers are still unclear on whether the public will vote on Putin’s constitutional amendments before or after he signs the bill into law. It is also unclear if the public vote, which media reports say will be on April 12, will have any effect on whether the amendments will be adopted.