Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Bans Export of Masks, Hazmat Suits to Fight Coronavirus

By AFP
Wang Quanchao / Zuma / TASS

Russia has banned the export of masks, respirators and hazmat suits to ensure access to the items for medics treating coronavirus patients and the public, under a decree published Wednesday.

The ban covers 17 types of equipment including face masks, plastic shoe covers, gloves, surgical scrubs, gas masks, hazmat suits and "reusable anti-plague" suits.

The ban aims "to protect the interests of Russian citizens" as the coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people and infected around 92,000 globally.

It does not affect supplies leaving the country as humanitarian aid or for personal use. The decree is dated Monday, when it entered force, and is set to expire on June 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month called for the closure of pharmacies that hike prices for face masks.

Russia has had six confirmed cases of coronavirus, including three people repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan and two Chinese citizens. The first case in Moscow, a Russian man who had travelled to Italy, was announced Monday.

The country has imposed a near blanket ban on visits by Chinese citizens, although flagship airline Aeroflot is still running some flights to and from China.

It has also restricted entry for Iranians and for those travelling from South Korea.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

CORONAVIRUS CRACKDOWN

Russia Partially Suspends South Korea Flights, Iranian Visas Over Coronavirus

Russia will suspend almost all South Korea flights, as well as stop issuing visas to some Iranians, amidst intensifying coronavirus fears.
CORONAVIRUS COSTS

Coronavirus Hits Russian Exports to China

Shipments stall as Russian border crossings are limited and Chinese demand slumps.
shocking gesture

China 'Dumbstruck’ by Russia’s Coronavirus Entry Ban – Kommersant

“The decision was made at a time when the number of cases has declined,” a source said of Russia's ban on Chinese nationals.
Blocked entry

Russia Bars Entry of Chinese Citizens Amid Coronavirus Threat

The suspension will be for Chinese citizens entering Russia for employment, private, educational and tourist purposes.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.