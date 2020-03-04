Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Dozens of Moscow Football Fans Detained After Mass Brawl

Several clashes took place between fans of FC Spartak and FC Dynamo on the day of the Moscow derby Saturday. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

At least 20 football fans have been detained in Moscow after mass brawls broke out over the weekend, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

Several clashes took place between fans of FC Spartak and FC Dynamo on the day of the Moscow derby Saturday. Footage showed scenes of violence on the Moscow metro and on other public transportation.

Authorities were reported to have opened a criminal inquiry into hooliganism.

Anti-extremism police officers and investigators conducted numerous searches at the fans’ homes in Moscow, five nearby suburbs and the central Russian city of Ufa, an unnamed source told TASS.

“Twenty people, fans of PFC CSKA, Dynamo and Spartak, were detained,” the source was quoted as saying.

Most of those detained will likely be released and called to testify as witnesses, the source said. 

The authorities' recent crackdown on hooliganism led Russian football fans to stage an unprecedented mass walkout in December. Fan groups have said the crackdown was the latest in a series of raids and mass detentions of fans in the past year.

Read more about: Football

Read more

World Cup

Russia Cannot Compete in 2022 World Cup Under Own Flag

"A team representing Russia cannot participate, but if there is a mechanism put in place, then they can apply to participate on a neutral basis."
Rivalry on hold

Russian Football Fans Stage Mass Walkout Over Police Crackdown

“When a fan arrives from a different country he is treated like a welcome guest, while Russian fans are treated like criminals.”
positive recommendations

Euro 2020 Football Matches in Russia Not Affected by Sanctions, WADA Says

A WADA committee this week recommended Russia be handed a four-year ban from the Olympics and world championships.
news

Riot Police Brutally Beat FC Spartak Fans

Riot police were filmed beating FC Spartak fans after a July 20 match.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.