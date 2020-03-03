Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Protesters Welcome to 'Get Shaved' in Jail

By AFP
Police cracked down last summer on a series of unsanctioned anti-government demonstrations, with hundreds arrested and several protesters sentenced to long jail terms.  Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin mockingly suggested on Tuesday that participants in unsanctioned protests were welcome to go to prison and "get shaved."

In the latest in a series of interviews with state-run news agency TASS, Putin said opposition supporters who take part in unapproved rallies should expect to be given jail time.

"If you have not received (permission) and taken to the streets — you are welcome to get shaved," Putin said, in reference to the practice of prisoners having their heads shaved.

"Get some rest. Relax a little bit," Putin said. 

"There are certain rules for everybody to adhere to," Putin told Andrei Vandenko, who is doing a series of interviews with Putin to mark 20 years since he first became president.

"This is the law. And it must be obeyed. Otherwise, the country's stability will break down. Do we want to see cars torched in our streets?"

Police cracked down last summer on a series of unsanctioned anti-government demonstrations, with hundreds arrested and several protesters sentenced to long jail terms. 

Russia requires organizers of demonstrations to obtain prior approval from authorities and the opposition complains that permission is often denied without cause. 

Authorities imposed harsher penalties for organizing unsanctioned demonstrations after large-scale protests in 2011-2012 sparked by Putin's return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.

Single-person pickets are the only form of protest that does not require prior approval from Russian authorities.

Putin has not shied away from using colorful or even foul language during his 20 years in power. In 2012 he used slang to refer to two-year jail sentences against three members of feminist punk band Pussy Riot and in 1999 famously vowed to "rub out (terrorists) in the outhouse."

Read more about: Putin , Protest

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Reminds Russians He Can Do Suppression

A record crackdown on protests in Moscow is a warning to voters tempted to protest their increasingly hopeless situation.
Protest

Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration

Moscow City Hall has given an anti-Kremlin left-wing activist permission to hold a demonstration the day before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration...
Protest

Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration

Putin's inauguration is scheduled for May 7, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said this week.
Protest

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared anti-corruption protests that erupted throughout Russia over the weekend to Tunisia's 2011 Arab Spring and...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.