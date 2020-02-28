Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fewer Russians Remember Nemtsov’s Murder 5 Years On – Poll

Boris Nemtsov’s allies have criticized the authorities for failing to identify those who ordered his killing. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Fewer Russians have heard of the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov five years after his death, the independent Levada Center polling agency said Friday.

Nemtsov was gunned down on Feb. 27, 2015, on a bridge near the Kremlin’s walls. A gunman and four accomplices were jailed for up to 20 years in 2017, but Nemtsov’s allies have criticized the investigation for failing to identify those who had ordered the killing.

The share of Russians who have never heard of Nemtsov’s murder has increased from 17% in February 2019 to 27% in February 2020, according to Levada’s results. 

The share of those who say they know of Nemtsov’s murder declined from 82% last year to 72% this year. Among them, 29% said they believe Nemtsov was killed "for criticizing the authorities” and another 29% said they “don’t understand” the motive behind his killing.

One-quarter of the respondents who knew about the murder said they think Nemtsov “fell victim to criminal disputes,” while 13% were unable to answer.

Nemtsov’s allies are scheduled to hold a commemorative march in his memory in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities Saturday. Several foreign diplomats paid respects Thursday at the bridge where Nemtsov was shot and killed; the U.S. Embassy in Moscow urged Russia to find the murder’s organizers; and Czech authorities renamed the square in Prague where Russia’s embassy is located after Nemtsov.

The Kremlin said Thursday it does not plan to commemorate Nemtsov’s memory.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,614 respondents in 50 Russian regions on Feb. 20-26.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Nemtsov , Levada Center , Poll

Read more

'economic anxiety'

Xenophobia Is Still On the Rise in Russia – Poll

The increase in negative attitudes toward migrants comes amid rising worries over poverty, experts said.
Prevalence of abuse

Domestic Violence Affects 1 in 3 Russians, Poll Says

“Given the sensitivity of the topic ... in an interview setting, we can assume that the share may be higher,” the polling agency said.
Public perception

Most Russians Don’t Believe ‘Western Meddling’ Is to Blame for Moscow Protests, Poll Says

“The Western conspiracy talking point has failed,” the head of the Levada Center pollster said.
Kremlin

Russians Divided Over Lenin’s Removal From Red Square — Poll

41 percent of respondents said his body should be left in place while another 41 percent said it should be moved

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.