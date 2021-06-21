Putin Plummets, Stalin Stays on Top in Russians’ Ranking of ‘Notable’ Historical Figures – Poll

Respondents' mentions of Putin when they were asked to name 10 of the world’s most prominent personalities fell from 34% in 2017 to 15% this year, the Levada Center polling agency said.

Half as many Russians named President Vladimir Putin as the most notable figure in history than the last time they were asked four years ago, according to independent survey results published Monday.

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin maintained his decade-long hold on the top spot at 39%, followed by his predecessor Vladimir Lenin at 30%. Poet Alexander Pushkin and tsar Peter the Great also ranked ahead of Putin at 23% and 19% each.

Three non-Russian figures appeared in the top 20 of Levada’s ranking, with Albert Einstein ninth at 9% and Napoleon and Adolf Hitler near the bottom of the list at 5% each.

The share of undecided respondents has reached an all-time high of 19% since the pollster first asked Russians to name the world’s most remarkable figures in 1989.

Putin’s 15% is his lowest showing since his name appeared on the list in 2003, according to Levada’s results.

The Levada Center carried out the survey among 1,620 respondents in 137 Russian towns and cities between May 20-26.