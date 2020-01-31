Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 in 4 Russians Want Putin Presidency Beyond 2024 – Poll

Putin, 67, was elected to his fourth overall term in 2018 and is constitutionally required to step down in 2024. Kremlin.ru

More than one-quarter of Russians want to see President Vladimir Putin stay in power after his term ends in 2024, according to a survey by the independent Levada Center pollster published Thursday.

Putin, 67, was elected to his fourth overall presidential term in 2018 and is constitutionally required to step down in 2024. Observers said that the sweeping constitutional shake-up Putin set in motion this month gives the president the scope to extend his 20-year grip on power.

Twenty-seven percent of Russian respondents said they wanted Putin to stay on as president after 2024, Levada said. 

Another 25% said they wanted Putin to either return to private life or retire.

Levada’s director Lev Gudkov said that, combined with the 7% of respondents who said they do not want to see Putin in public life at all, the share of Russians opposed to his return “came as a surprise.”

“The increase in fatigue among people is visible,” Gudkov told the Open Media news website.

“The situation is reminiscent of the pre-protest mood that prevailed in 2010-2011,” he added.

Meanwhile, 33% of respondents wanted to see Putin retain some kind of political role after he exits the presidency.

Putin’s proposed overhaul of the Constitution somewhat weakens the presidency while giving more power to the parliament and the State Council, his advisory body made up of high-level officials. Lawmakers swiftly passed his proposals in the first of three readings last week.

In remarks Thursday over his pledge to put the reforms to a public vote, Putin said that voters will have final say on whether he will sign the constitutional amendments into law.

Levada conducted the survey among 1,603 respondents across 50 Russian regions from Jan. 23-29, a week after Putin announced the proposed changes.

In another survey conducted over the same period and released Friday, 47% of Levada respondents said they believe Putin intends to expand his powers and remain in office with the help of the constitutional amendments.

Another 44% said they trust that Putin is acting in the public interest, according to the Levada poll results published by the Vedomosti business daily.

Read more about: Putin , Levada Center , Poll

Read more

Transfer of power

Number of Russians Opposed to Putin’s Re-Election Reaches 6-Year High – Poll

Aides and advisers are working on ways to allow Putin to prolong his rule past 2024.
Slow recovery

Putin’s Approval Rating Steadily Increases to 68%, Survey Says

Last year's reforms increasing Russians’ retirement ages have left a dent in the president's approval rating.
Levada Center

Russians Are Most Unhappy With Putin Over Wealth Inequality — Poll

Respondents faulted Putin for unequal wealth distribution, while lauding him for returning Russia to the status of a "great respected power."
Poll

Russians' Trust in Military Grows While Political Parties Falter – Poll

Trust in Russia’s military and intelligence services has grown while trust in government agencies, banks, and big business has faltered over the past...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.