Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Urges Russia to Find Masterminds of Nemtsov Murder

By Reuters
Many paid their respects at the site where Nemtsov was shot in 2015. Moskva News Agency

The United States Embassy in Moscow urged Russia on Thursday to find the people who organized the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov who was gunned down near the Kremlin five years ago.

Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was killed in 2015 as he walked home across a bridge near the Kremlin's walls. He had been working on a report examining Russia's role in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia jailed a man in 2017 for 20 years for the murder and handed down terms of between 11 and 19 years to four other men convicted of being his accomplices.

But the late politician's allies, who are due to hold a commemorative march in his memory in the Russian capital this weekend, have criticized the investigation for failing to identify the people who ordered the killing.

Bart Gorman, charges d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, was one of several foreign diplomats on Thursday who paid their respects at the bridge and laid flowers.

"...We again call on Russian authorities to investigate those who organised and ordered this horrific crime," U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross wrote on Twitter.

Nemtsov "remains an inspiration to all who strive for justice, democracy, and a government accountable to the people," she wrote.

Czech authorities said earlier this month they would rename the square in Prague where Russia's embassy is located after Nemtsov.

Read more about: Nemtsov , Opposition

Read more

Nemtsov

Russia’s Opposition Leaders Come Together, Briefly, in Nemtsov March

With three weeks until the presidential election, political analysts don’t see a viable strategy
Nemtsov

Three Years After Nemtsov’s Murder, Thousands Gather to Honor Him

Participants held signs reading "There are no words," "Heroes don't die" and "Who ordered [the murder]?"
Nemtsov

Moscow Mayor Approves Memorial for Slain Opposition Politician Boris Nemtsov

Nemtsov was gunned down three years ago, on Feb. 27, 2015.
Nemtsov

Russia Offers ECHR Settlement for Accused Nemtsov Murderer

Tamerlan Eskerkhanov, one of the five Chechen men accused of killing Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, could receive compensation for having...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.