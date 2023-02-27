Floral Tributes to Murdered Opposition Leader Reported Across Russia

The Moscow custom of leaving floral tributes to honor the memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov on Feb. 27 each year appears to have spread throughout Russia, according to reports from six other cities.

Makeshift floral memorials have appeared in Russia's five biggest cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Kazan, on the eighth anniversary of Nemtsov's assassination, as well as in the smaller Siberian cities of Tomsk and Barnaul.

The much-loved opposition politician, who was a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authoritarianism and his 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula, was killed in a drive-by shooting by hired assassins as he walked over the Moskva river with his girlfriend on Feb. 27, 2015.

Diplomats including the deputy head of the EU’s Moscow delegation, Ivana Noršić, laid flowers at the Boris Nemtsov memorial on the site of his murder on Moscow's Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge on Monday.

One person was detained while placing flowers at the same memorial on Monday, according to RusNews.