Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Men Feel Discriminated Against on Retirement Grounds

Russian men can retire at 60.5. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Some 41% of men in Russia consider the fact that they retire five years later than women to be discrimination, while only 28% of female respondents share this opinion, according to a Superjob.ru survey.

Russia’s pension reform, which started in 2019, is gradually increasing the retirement age and indexing pensions. Last year, Russian women could retire at the age of 55.5 and men at 60.5.

When responses from both sexes are combined, 34% of Russians think that men’s rights are being violated because of their later retirement. Both men and women pointed out that men have a lower average life expectancy than women.

The survey was conducted on Feb. 13 among 1,600 respondents over 18 years old in 340 Russian cities and towns.

Read more

DIRTY MONEY

U.S. Says Billionaire Deripaska Laundered Putin’s Cash – FT

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Deripaska and two dozen other tycoons and officials in April 2018.
MH17 QUESTIONS

Share of Russians Who Believe Their Country Shot Down MH17 Rises Five-Fold

A new poll shows 60% of Russians still believe Ukraine downed the plane.
FOREIGN INFLUENCE

Russia Probes BBC, Radio Liberty and Meduza for ‘Drug Propaganda’

The lower-house State Duma formed a special commission on foreign meddling in Russia after mass anti-government rallies swept Moscow last summer.
BAD ATTITUDE

Russians and Ukrainians Turn Sour on Each Other – Poll

Fewer people reported positive opinions toward their neighbor, while negative attitudes increased.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.