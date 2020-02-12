Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Submarine Officer in Syria Fired for Drunken Anti-Putin Tirade

Updated:
Captain lieutenant Oleg Lavrenchuk was said to have consumed alcohol with five other service members in June 2019 after finding out that their tour in Syria would be extended. Kremlin.ru

A Russian submarine officer in Syria has been discharged for drinking and cursing at President Vladimir Putin’s portrait, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Captain lieutenant Oleg Lavrenchuk was said to have consumed alcohol with five other service members in June 2019 after finding out that their tour in Syria would be extended. Lavrenchuk initially got off with a warning after admitting his guilt, but was later fired “for gross misconduct.”

“Lavrenchuk used foul language toward the military commandants as well as the portrait of Russia’s supreme commander,” Kommersant quoted court documents as saying.

The 17-year Russian Navy veteran reportedly had two and a half years left until retirement.

At least two military courts have struck down Lavrenchuk’s appeals for reinstatement.

Lavrenchuk’s lawyers claimed that his commanding officers failed to take into account his good character and clean disciplinary record. They also maintained that Lavrenchuk and his fellow servicemen drank “during off-duty hours, which did not affect the unit’s combat readiness.”

The court documents were reported to have said that Lavrenchuk “could not refrain from drinking alcohol, since he was depressed after finding out that his long tour of duty outside Russia was extended.”

Russia maintains a permanent military presence in Syria, which is gripped by a nine-year civil war, with a naval base on the Mediterranean and an airbase in the country’s northwest.

Read more about: Navy , Putin

Read more

G20 summit

Trump Announces Plans to Meet Russia's Putin at G20

The U.S. president said the meeting is scheduled to take place at the G20 gathering in Japan.
Northern partner

Kim Jong Un Looks to Putin for Help Dealing With Trump Whiplash

Kim may have to settle for Russian pledges of diplomatic and economic support.
Free speech

First Russian Found Guilty Under ‘Disrespect’ of Authorities Law – Reports

Users on Russia’s VKontakte social media site have started a flashmob in support of the fined user.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.