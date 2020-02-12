Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex-Prison Official Dies By Suicide in Russian Court

Updated:
Viktor Sviridov was reportedly sentenced to three years in prison on extortion charges during his time as head of the Federal Prison Service’s transport department. Zamir Usmanov / TASS

A former department head of Russia’s prison service has died by suicide in court, media outlets reported Wednesday.

Viktor Sviridov, who was attending his sentencing on extortion charges during his time as head of the Federal Prison Service’s transport department, did not survive the attempt to take his own life. The court had reportedly sentenced him to three years in maximum-security prison.

“The defendant committed suicide after the judge read out the verdict,” Moscow City Court spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova told Interfax.

Authorities are now attempting to establish how Sviridov was able to get an alleged service weapon through security, an unnamed source told the news agency.

“According to preliminary information, the bag where he carried the gun was inspected properly,” the source was quoted as saying.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Sviridov had stage four terminal cancer.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it is looking into the incident.

Read more about: Prison

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

A Prisoner Swap With Russia Tests Ukraine’s President

Whether Zelenskiy decides to give up a key MH17 witness will shed light on his policy toward eastern Ukraine.
Increased prevalence

Russia's Torture Complaints Doubled Since 2018, Rights Official Says

Recent polling has said that one in 10 Russians believe they have been tortured by law enforcement officials.
Imprisoned Opposition

Russia’s Political Prisoner Population Grew Sixfold in 4 Years – NGO

The Russian pro-democracy group urged the UN to “seek justice for those who are deprived of it at home.” 
in court

Russian Official Attempts Suicide During Corruption Hearing

The official cut his wrist after telling the court that “he had only one argument left — his life.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.