Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Climate Change Is Moving Russia's Taiga North, Scientists Warn

The current developments in the Arctic have not been seen for the past 7,000 years, one scientist said. Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

The Taiga forests of Siberia have expanded north toward the Arctic as a result of warming temperatures over the past four decades, a team of Russian and Finnish scientists has said.

Climate change is heating Russia at a rate more than twice the global average, thawing what was once permanently frozen ground in the Arctic tundra, the Environment Ministry warned last year. This has set off massive releases of gases like methane and carbon dioxide — previously stored in the permafrost — into the atmosphere.

“We are currently observing sustained growth in temperatures in northern Eurasia and a corresponding latitudinal shift in biomes toward the North Pole by 100-150 kilometers over the past 40 years,” Viktor Gennadinik, a Russian scientist participating in the study, was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency Friday.

“The taiga is moving into higher latitudes, into areas that were previously tundra,” he added.

The joint project is being run by scientists from Tyumen State University, the University of Helsinki and the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Another observation of the project said that the warming climate is also bringing dangerous new pests into the Arctic ecosystem.

Rashit Khantemirov, a biologist at the Urals branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS that the current developments in the Arctic have not been seen for the past 7,000 years.

Read more about: Arctic , Climate change

Read more

SNOWFLAKE FUTURE

Russia Steps into Oil-Free Future With New Arctic Research Station

The Snowflake research station will be fully fueled by hydrogen and is being built as Russia prepares to take over the chair of the Arctic Council.
Warm water

Ice Between Russia and Alaska Is At Record Lows, Scientists Warn

Arctic sea ice minimum in 2019 is tied for the second-lowest in recorded history, researchers say.
CLIMATE CRISIS

11,000 Scientists Warn of ‘Untold Suffering’ From Climate Change. Only 4 of Them Are Russian.

The Moscow Times spoke to one of the Russian scientists about his reasons for signing the open letter and his fears for the future.
Shocking findings

Scientists Discover Record Methane Emission in the Russian Arctic

Researchers were able to see the greenhouse gas bubbling through the seawater.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.