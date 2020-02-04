Russian World Champion Delivers Food to Raise Money for Tokyo Paralympics

A world paratriathlon champion from Russia has started working as a food delivery courier to raise money to compete in the 2020 Paralympics after regional sports officials allegedly failed to provide financial assistance, Russian media reported Monday. Mikhail Astashov, 31, won the 2019 Paratriathlon World Cup. In November, Astashov told fellow athlete and newly minted federal lawmaker Anton Shipulin that he needed 350,000 rubles ($5,600) to attend the Paralympic qualifiers.

Sports officials in the Sverdlovsk region where Astashov lives “aren't particularly helping him” cover the costs of the Paralympic qualifying rounds, Telegram channels have reported. Bystanders filmed Astashov wearing prosthetic legs and a delivery service uniform in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg this week. The Russian tech giant Yandex’s food delivery arm told Russian media that Astashov’s first official workday began Sunday. “He’s very motivated to work. He went on his first shift and completed his first deliveries,” Yandex Food told the TJournal.ru news website. It noted that, despite his missing limbs, Astashov easily overcomes obstacles and is able to handle the equipment needed for delivery work. Yandex Food added that it employs people with disabilities in other Russian cities where it operates.