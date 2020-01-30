Support The Moscow Times!
Hundreds of Fishermen Rescued From Sakhalin Region Ice Floe

By Reuters
agent_ribalka65 / Instagram

536 fishermen needed rescuing after becoming stranded on an ice floe in the Sakhalin Region on Russia's Pacific Coast on Tuesday, despite warnings from the local Emergencies Ministry that the ice was unstable.

According to the local ministry, 15 emergency service workers, three boats and one hovercraft took part in the rescue operation. All the fishermen were taken safely to shore and no one required medical treatment.

A similar incident occurred in the region on Jan. 22 when around 300 people were trapped on ice floes, which had broken away from a bay.

