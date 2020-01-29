Putin Pardons U.S.-Israeli Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to pardon and free a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, receiving acknowledgement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the eve of their bilateral meeting.

Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested in April last year after police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel.

"Guided by the principle of humanity, I hereby order that Issachar Naama be pardoned," read Putin's decree, which the Kremlin published on Wednesday, saying it took immediate effect.