Russia Suspects First Coronavirus Case – Reports

At least one person has been hospitalized after arriving at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport on Wednesday with symptoms of the coronavirus, Russian media have reported. Russian airports stepped up screenings of travelers from China after hundreds of people were infected in an outbreak of the virus, with at least 9 reported deaths. Russia’s deputy health minister called the disease a biological threat to the country earlier this week.

A passenger on a Shanghai-St. Petersburg flight was sent to the city’s Botkin Hospital for Infectious Diseases after arriving at Pulkovo Airport with signs of a viral respiratory infection, Interfax reported, citing local officials. “Details will be forthcoming after the results of an analysis,” a spokesperson for St. Petersburg vice-governor Anna Mityanina was cited as saying. The Baza Telegram channel reported that two passengers had been hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus after arriving at Pulkovo Airport from China. One passenger had reportedly approached medical staff at the airport with a fever.