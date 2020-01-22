Russia Rules Out Coronavirus After Medical Scare

The two passengers included a 23-year-old Russian citizen and a 20-year-old Chinese student.
They were sent to St. Petersburg’s Botkin Hospital for Infectious Diseases for medical tests after showing signs of a viral respiratory infection.
The Baza Telegram channel reported that one of the passengers had complained to medical staff at the airport about a fever.
The channel published photographs of doctors in biohazard suits lifting the passenger on a sealed stretcher into an ambulance. It said that the airport had treated areas where the passenger had been with a chlorine solution.
The patients are continuing to receive medical help in St. Petersburg, TASS reported.