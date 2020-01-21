Russia Screens Chinese Travellers Amid Coronavirus Fears

Russian airports have taken measures to screen travelers arriving from China in an attempt to identify people infected with the new coronavirus, airport officials said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization has said that the coronavirus outbreak was likely to spread. It has already killed six people, according to the mayor of the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In Russia, at least four airports - Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo in Moscow, as well as airports in Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk - have introduced screening measures to try to identify infected passengers, Russian airport officials said.

The consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor said that it could not rule out the possibility that the infection could spread to Russia, but evaluated the risk of a widespread outbreak in Russia as low, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Interfax went on to report that a testing system to diagnose the new coronavirus had already been developed in Russia and that laboratories would start receiving it by the end of the week. Regional authorities have also been briefed on proactive measures for reducing the risks of an epidemic.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, more than 1.5 million Chinese citizens visit Russia each year.