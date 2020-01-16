Russian Economic Officials Cancel Keynote Speeches Amid Reshuffle

Russia's top economic officials have canceled keynote speeches they were due to make at the country's first economic forum of 2020, an updated schedule showed on Thursday, a day after the government quit amid plans for a constitutional shakeup. President Vladimir Putin proposed changes on Wednesday that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after he leaves the presidency in 2024. He also proposed the head of the Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as his new prime minister, replacing veteran Putin loyalist Dmitry Medvedev.

The Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, was expected to approve Mishustin later on Thursday as prime minister. The ruble weakened slightly as investors awaited announcements on his new cabinet line-up. The changes come as Russia battles poor economic growth and volatile oil prices as Western sanctions, imposed in 2014 over Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, continue to weigh. Sergei Neverov, a Russian lawmaker, was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency as saying that Mishustin had promised lawmakers changes to the cabinet but provided no specifics. Market players are focusing in particular on the fate of Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who along with Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina has won praise for preserving macroeconomic stability since the West imposed sanctions. Another important figure is Alexander Novak, the energy minister and one of the key players in the global oil production agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC nations.