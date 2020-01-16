Putin’s New PM Hiding Elite Moscow Property – Proekt

Russia’s parliament voted to approve Mikhail Mishustin, head of the country’s tax service, into office Thursday. Putin’s surprise choice is part of the president’s shake-up of the political system, which led to his loyal ally Dmitry Medvedev’s resignation as prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new prime minister appears to own elite real estate in a prestigious suburb outside Moscow, the Proekt investigative news website reported Thursday.

Mishustin and his wife were listed as owners of a 900-square-meter house on a 5,500-square-meter estate in the suburb of Rublyovka in 2001-2005, according to Proekt.

The current asking price for similar-sized properties reportedly stands at 600 million rubles ($9.5 million).

The property’s current owners are listed as “the Russian Federation” as of 2005, according to a Federal Registration Service screenshot published by Proekt.

Two of the Mishustins’ adult children appear to be the Rublyovka house’s formal owners, Proekt wrote, citing the new prime minister’s past tax returns from when the children were minors.

The two sons were also reportedly listed as owners of a Moscow apartment which Proekt wrote is located steps away from the White House — Mishustin’s new place of employment.

Russia’s Supreme Court in 2017 allowed the Federal Registration Service, which Mishustin headed in 2004-2006, to classify the names of property owners.

Meanwhile, opposition activist Alexei Navalny has estimated that Mishustin’s wife Vladlena Mishustina, who does not appear to own a business, earned 789 million rubles ($12.5 million) in nine years.