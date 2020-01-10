Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Crimea Plans First Direct International Flights, Lawmaker Says

Armenia’s transport ministry and civil aviation authority denied that there were plans to launch flights to and from Crimea. Wikimedia Commons

Annexed Crimea plans to open first direct international flights to Armenia this spring, a senior lawmaker in the region’s Moscow-backed parliament told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Friday.

The Simferopol-Yerevan route will launch in March, marking the first international flight to the Crimean peninsula since Moscow seized it from Ukraine in 2014, said the lawmaker, Alexei Chernyak.

“This will serve as a good example for China, Turkey and other countries and airlines,” Chernyak, who heads the Crimean legislature’s tourism committee, told RIA.

The Transport Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency that it asked the Foreign Ministry to approve the new route.

“The Transport Ministry asked the Foreign Ministry to consider the issue and, in the event of a favorable ruling, send a note to Armenia,” its press service was quoted as saying.

Armenia’s transport ministry and civil aviation authority, however, denied that there were plans to launch flights to and from Crimea.

Read more about: Crimea , Armenia

Read more

Crimea

Russian Men Still Banned as Martial Law Expires in Ukraine

Russian men of combat age are still banned from entering Ukraine despite martial law having expired.
Crimea

Crimean Court Detains Ukrainian Sailor Captured by Russia for 2 Months, TASS Reports

The sailors were detained on Sunday when Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels off the Crimean coast.
Crimea

Russia Reopens Kerch Strait to Shipping After Naval Clash With Ukraine

Russia said the Ukrainian ships illegally entered into Russia's territorial waters.
Crimea

Russian Government to Allocate $1.5 Bln to Highway in Crimea

The Russian government has decided to allocate 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to building a highway connecting the capital of Crimea, Simferopol, to...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.