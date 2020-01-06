News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Oil deliveries

Russia has resumed limited oil supplies to Belarus days after Moscow halted crude deliveries to Minsk over stalled talks over deeper integration.

Russia is ready to supply Belarus with crude oil on the same terms as in 2019, Bloomberg cited a person familiar with Russia’s position as saying.

Climate action

Russia’s government has published a plan of action outlining 30 measures to “lower the losses and use the advantages” of climate change.

The “first-stage” two-year plan acknowledges that warmer temperatures pose risks to public health, endanger permafrost and increase the likelihood of natural disasters. “Positive” side-effects from climate change include less energy consumption, expanded agricultural areas and easier navigation in the Arctic.

TurkStream

Russia has started European gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia through the new TurkStream pipeline to Turkey, Bulgaria's Bulgartransgaz said, as Moscow looks to reduce shipments via Ukraine.

Russian gas producer Gazprom started shipping about 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Bulgaria via TurkStream on Jan. 1, replacing a route that passed through Ukraine and Romania.

Sunken cars

Dozens of closely parked cars sank through the ice after a frozen expanse of water collapsed in Russia’s Far East.

No injuries were reported among the ice fishermen who had parked too close together, and rescuers as of Monday had pulled all the cars out of the Voyevoda Bay on Russky Island near the Pacific city of Vladivostok.

Includes reporting from Reuters.