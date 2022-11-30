Russian Oil Tanks Ignite Near Belarusian, Ukrainian Borders

Oil tanks near Russia's border with Belarus and Ukraine caught fire early Wednesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

The oil tank fires come a day after Russian regions bordering Ukraine reported one of the widest spates of shelling attacks on their territory since the start of Moscow's invasion of its western neighbor.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on social media that tanks with petroleum products were burning in the Surazhsky district located 10 kilometers south of Belarus and 40 kilometers north of Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.

The fire spread to an area of 4,000 square meters, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services.

Bogomaz said the blaze was contained three hours later.

He said there were no casualties.