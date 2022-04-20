Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Oil Shipments Drop 25% in a Week – Bloomberg

Updated:
The tanker 'Crude Zephyrus', flying the flag of Liberia, docked at Naftoport in Gdansk, Poland, 14 March 2022. EPA/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT/TASS

Crude oil shipments from Russia fell 25% in a single week as the economic consequences of Moscow’s war in Ukraine continue to mount, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Russia shipped 3.12 million barrels of crude oil in the week of April 8-April 15, the seventh week of Russia’s invasion. Bloomberg said the volume marked a 25% drop from the previous week.

Citing vessel-tracking data and port agent reports, it said 30 tankers loaded about 21.8 million barrels from all four Russian export terminals that week.

“At current rates of crude oil export duty, the week’s shipments will have earned the Kremlin about $181 million; that’s $60 million less than the previous week,” Bloomberg wrote.

The news agency warned that ships can avoid detection by turning off transponders and the export flow figures can swing depending on when tankers leave.

President Vladimir Putin vowed last week to find alternative markets for its energy exports as the Russian oil dependent European Union faces pressure for an embargo.

Read more about: Oil

Read more

'rule shaper'

After Saudi Attacks, Russia Makes Its Regional Presence Felt

"Russia often makes gains simply because the United States is too risk-averse to challenge it."
Oil Relations

Saudi Shake-Up Won't Affect Moscow-Riyadh Cooperation

Global pact to support oil prices by curbing output won't be impacted by Saudi leadership changes, officials say.
Hot commodities

Moscow to Re-Examine Soviet-Era Arctic Drill Site for Oil and Gas Potential

The Russian government has commissioned a new analysis of well samples almost 50 years after Soviet oilmen drilled there.
Arctic push

Novatek Gets Multi-Billion Ruble Tax Break for Arctic Gas Terminal

President Vladimir Putin is prioritizing tax incentives and other benefits to encourage companies to develop the Arctic region. 

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.