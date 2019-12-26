Israel Denies Entry to Thousands of Russians Amid Asylum Spike – Haaretz

Israel has refused entry to nearly 6,000 Russians this year as it attempts to contain the increase in asylum applications from Russian travelers, the Haaretz newspaper reported Thursday. Israeli officials have noted a surge in asylum requests from Russian citizens in recent years, leading officials to triple the number of times they denied entry to Russian citizens in 2018.

Officials at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport refused entry to 5,700 Russians in 2019, according to Haaretz. Russia’s Embassy in Israel placed that figure at 5,771 last week. That’s up from 4,355 refusals in 2018, according to Haaretz. “These large numbers of denied entries create disquiet on both sides,” Shlomo Mor Yosef, the head of Israel’s Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority, was quoted as saying. Haaretz noted that the situation has further been complicated by Russia’s jailing of Israeli-American citizen Naama Issacher on drug charges in November, as well as dozens of cases last week of Israeli nationals being held up on arrival in Moscow airports.