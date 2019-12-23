Greece will extradite a Russian man suspected of having laundered billions of dollars in the digital currency bitcoin to France, the justice minister decided on Friday, court officials said.

Alexander Vinnik, the alleged mastermind of a $4 billion bitcoin laundering ring, is one of seven Russians arrested or indicted worldwide this year on U.S. cybercrime charges.

Greece's top court had cleared the way for Vinnik's extradition to the United States in December 2017.

But a final decision on where he would be extradited to rest with the Greek justice minister, who steps in to resolve competing requests. The United States, France and Russia have all made requests.

"Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras decided that 40-year old Vinnik should be finally extradited to France," one official said.

The ministerial decision mentions that a second destination should be the United States and lastly Russia, meaning that when he is done with his judicial proceedings in France he could be extradited to the United States.

According to his lawyer, the ruling led Vinnik to start a new hunger strike, calling the decision unfair and a "death sentence".