Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says WADA's 4-Year Doping Ban 'Not Justified'

Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin said the WADA decision was political and not fair. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.

He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not collective, basis. Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin said the decision was political and not fair.

"If the vast majority of our athletes are clean, why punish them? ... This decision is contrary to the Olympic charter," he said.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Putin , Doping

Read more

Putin

Putin Arrives to Hero's Welcome as Serbia Seeks Kosovo Leverage

Since taking power as prime minister in 2012, Vucic has performed a balancing act, pledging to join the EU while also maintaining warm ties with Russia...
Putin

Putin Awards State Honor to Serbia’s Embattled Kremlin Ally

Russia has handed a prestigious state honor to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a key European Kremlin ally facing popular protests.
Putin

Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures

Russians across the country celebrated Orthodox Christmas on January 6 and 7.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.