Muscovites Wonder Where Winter Has Gone as Temperatures Hit 133-Year High

Residents of Moscow are wondering where winter has gone as the highest December temperatures for 133 years deprive the Russian capital of its customary covering of snow.

"This is not our winter," said pensioner Ludmila Biryukova. "It came from somewhere else."

At a time when snow often blankets the streets and icicles hang from buildings, the temperature in Moscow is expected to reach 6 degrees Celsius overnight on Wednesday, according to Elena Vosolyuk of the FOBOS weather center.

The last time Moscow was warmer than 5.3 degrees Celsius on Dec. 18 was in 1886, she said. The usual air temperature for Dec. 18 is minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center.