Anastasia Radzinskaya earned an estimated $18 million between June 2018-June 2019, according to the business magazine. The native of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar who moved to Florida last year has a combined 107 million subscribers across six YouTube channels.

Radzinskaya, who goes by Nastya, became “one of the world’s fastest-growing creators, thanks to videos in seven languages that feature her playing with her dad,” Forbes said.

Her path to YouTube stardom began when doctors diagnosed her with cerebral palsy, fearing that she would never be able to speak, Forbes reported. Her parents, it said, documented her progress in treatment with videos for friends and family.

Now, Radzinskaya plans to launch a line of toys, a mobile game and publish a book in 2020, according to Forbes. Brands including Dannon and Legoland have reportedly taken notice of her stardom, with Radzinskaya getting offers for six-figure sponsorship deals.

Forbes named Ryan Kaji, 8, YouTube’s highest-paid star with $26 million earned from his videos of unboxing toys and conducting science experiments.

Dude Perfect skated into second place with $20 million earned for posting trick shots and record-breaking stunts.

YouTube’s 10 highest earners raked in a combined $162 million in June 2018-June 2019, Forbes said.

The magazine based its list of stars whose primary source of revenue comes from YouTube on data and interviews with industry insiders.