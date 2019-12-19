Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

5-Year-Old Russian Girl Named World’s Third-Highest Earner on YouTube

Anastasia Radzinskaya, whose videos show her playing with her dad, earned an estimated $18 million between June 2018-June 2019, Forbes said. Like Nastya Vlog / Youtube

A five-year-old girl born in Russia is the world’s third-richest YouTube blogger, Forbes reported Wednesday.

Anastasia Radzinskaya earned an estimated $18 million between June 2018-June 2019, according to the business magazine. The native of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar who moved to Florida last year has a combined 107 million subscribers across six YouTube channels.

Radzinskaya, who goes by Nastya, became “one of the world’s fastest-growing creators, thanks to videos in seven languages that feature her playing with her dad,” Forbes said.

Her path to YouTube stardom began when doctors diagnosed her with cerebral palsy, fearing that she would never be able to speak, Forbes reported. Her parents, it said, documented her progress in treatment with videos for friends and family.

Now, Radzinskaya plans to launch a line of toys, a mobile game and publish a book in 2020, according to Forbes. Brands including Dannon and Legoland have reportedly taken notice of her stardom, with Radzinskaya getting offers for six-figure sponsorship deals.

Forbes named Ryan Kaji, 8, YouTube’s highest-paid star with $26 million earned from his videos of unboxing toys and conducting science experiments.

Dude Perfect skated into second place with $20 million earned for posting trick shots and record-breaking stunts.

YouTube’s 10 highest earners raked in a combined $162 million in June 2018-June 2019, Forbes said.

The magazine based its list of stars whose primary source of revenue comes from YouTube on data and interviews with industry insiders.

Read more about: Social media , Children

Read more

beauty stereotypes

Acne on Instagram? Russian Women Share Their Images of Beauty

More than 2,500 people have used the hashtag #AllIsFineWithMe promoting the campaign featuring models with scars, burns and other perceived defects.
Nice try, FBI

FBI Recruits D.C.-Area Russians With Russian-Language Facebook Ads

The awkwardly worded and grammatically incorrect ads call on Russian speakers to assist in counterintelligence efforts.
Political match

Russian Politician Turns to Tinder in New Campaign Strategy

This politician wants to get to know his potential constituents on a deeper level.
Women

Russian Women Undress in Support of Raped Murder Victim

Media outlets questioned the innocence of a young woman who was allegedly murdered and raped in Moscow on Tuesday.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.