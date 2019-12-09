Russia Cannot Compete in 2022 World Cup Under Own Flag

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Monday that the Russian national football team could not take part in the 2022 World Cup under the Russian flag due to doping sanctions that bar the country from major sporting events for four years.

"If they qualify, a team representing Russia cannot participate, but if there is a mechanism put in place, then they can apply to participate on a neutral basis, not as representatives of Russia," Jonathan Taylor, chair of WADA's compliance review committee, told a news conference.