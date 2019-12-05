Russian Judges Eye Punishments for ‘Biased’ Media Coverage

Russian judges are considering punishing journalists and media outlets for “biased coverage” of the national court system, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday, a move that observers say would harm free speech in the country. The Russian judicial system’s 2020-2030 draft information policy obtained by Vedomosti aims to penalize the publication of “negative materials” about the court's activities. “The ‘scandalization of justice' — the manipulation of public opinion toward the judiciary, belittling its authority, indiscriminate and unfounded criticism that undermines public confidence in the process of justice — has gained special urgency,” it reportedly said.

The draft seeks to “suppress abuse by individual members of the media” as part of calls for “an effective protective mechanism against discrediting the judiciary in the media,” Vedomosti reported. The concept reportedly wants a new legal act that introduces special rules on media coverage of the courts, the publication reported. The proposal follows guilty verdicts handed down to participants and bystanders during mass anti-government protests in Moscow this summer. Critics called the verdicts unjust, and some of the judges reportedly received threats afterward. The 2020-2030 draft’s overall goal is to improve the Russian judiciary’s image, increasing trust and easing access to information, in addition to stamping down on what it sees as subjective media coverage, according to Vedomosti.