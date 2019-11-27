A Million Russians Close to Bankruptcy

The number of Russians eligible for bankruptcy has passed one million for the first time in history, research by a credit ratings agency has shown.

Russians can declare bankruptcy if they have debts of at least 500,000 rubles ($7,800) and are more than 90 days behind in their repayment schedule. For comparison, the average Russian income is around 45,000 rubles per month ($700).

The National Bureau of Credit Histories said 1.03 million Russians meet those criteria, up 5% from the previous year.

Only around 10% of debtors who are eligible to file for insolvency actually do, said National Bureau of Credit Histories CEO Alexander Vikulin. “This is primarily due to the fact that bankruptcy for borrowers is a forced and expensive measure, which should be resorted to only in extreme cases,” he said.