Video of Russian Spy Allegedly Bribing Serbian Agent Sparks Probe

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered an investigation on Wednesday into a video clip that purportedly shows a Russian intelligence officer handing over money to a Serbian man, in an incident that could strain normally warm bilateral relations. A Bulgaria-based investigative reporter, Christo Grozev, said on his Twitter account at the weekend that the clip, posted on YouTube, showed the assistant military attache at Russia's embassy in Belgrade meeting a Serbian agent in a sting operation. Grozev said he used Microsoft face-recognition software to identify the Russian man who wears a black leather jacket.

Appears that - despite popular belief - some people in Serbian intel/law enforcement is not too happy with GRU's activities in Serbia. This video of a GRU officer allegedly bribing an unnamed Serbian official was leaked to news media today https://t.co/QcIHkFWOIn — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) November 17, 2019

The clip shows the two men warmly greeting each other in Belgrade, drinking beer and exchanging plastic bags. The Serb, whose face is obscured, later sits in a car, takes an envelope from the bag and counts out the banknotes it contains. Russian officials in Moscow and Belgrade could not be immediately reached for comment. Announcing the president's decision to order an investigation, Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the Serbian daily Blic: "If this turns out to be true, this would be a serious matter and a problem for us." Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA) has confirmed the authenticity of the video, the state Tanjug news agency said. More information will be made public after Serbia's national Security Council meets on Thursday, Tanjug added. The office of Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said he had traveled to Moscow on Wednesday for talks on "security challenges" and "cooperation in combating crime" with the head of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev. It did not say whether the trip was connected to the video.