Serbia Praises Security Cooperation With Moscow

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin praised security cooperation with Russia, emphasizing continued mutual support on the international stage, in a statement on Tuesday.

Vulin, the former head of intelligence services, made the comments following a meeting with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Moscow, said a government statement.

Kolokoltsev informed Vulin of "attempts to limit Russia's participation in international police organizations, including attempts to exclude it from Interpol," the statement added.

Vulin said the fight against transnational crime could not be conducted without Russia.

Measures directed against Moscow "harm the interests of combating crime and reduce the effectiveness of fighting transnational criminal groups," he added.