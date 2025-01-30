Moscow Warns Against ‘Chaos’ in Serbia Amid Protests

Moscow on Thursday warned that there is a risk of "chaos" in Serbia following months of anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

"It is extremely important that the demonstrators... show reason and do not follow the lead of those who stir up emotions," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "Chaos must be avoided in Serbia."

Street demonstrations have rocked Serbia for months following the deadly collapse of a train station roof in November.

The collapse, which killed 15 people, ignited long-standing discontent across the country over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.