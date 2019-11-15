Support The Moscow Times!
We Hope Trump Visits Russia for Victory Day in May, Putin Says

By Reuters
Russia's relations with the United States are at post-Cold War lows, but Trump and Putin have maintained the semblance of a good relationship. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would come to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9 next year and that Moscow was ready for talks with Washington.

Putin said it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend a commemorative event in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, even as the U.S. president is campaigning for re-election.

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Trump said last week he was considering attending the commemorative events after receiving an invitation from the Kremlin.

Russia's relations with the United States are at post-Cold War lows, but Trump and Putin have maintained the semblance of a good relationship.

"Even in the framework of the election campaign it would be the right (thing). But it's not up to us to decide," Putin said, when asked about Trump's possible attendance.

