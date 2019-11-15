St. Petersburg Launches International Competition for New Zaryadye-Style Park

St. Petersburg opened an international competition Friday for designs of a new park in the city center that local officials say will rival Moscow's award-winning Zaryadye Park. Plans for the new park — to be located on an abandoned lot along the Neva River in the heart of the city — were first announced last April by then-interim governor Alexander Beglov and supported by President Vladimir Putin. Hundreds of locals voted to name the park “Tuchkov Buyan” after the area’s historic name.

"View of the Tuchkov bridge", 1844 Public Domain

The new park will help “unite the main landmarks, pedestrian areas and green zones of the city into a single route and will open a unique panorama view onto the historical center of St. Petersburg,” vice-governor Nikolai Linchenko announced at a press conference Wednesday. The 13-hectare park will be located on the Petrogradsky side along the Little Neva River. On Thursday, several dozen local residents participated in the first of a series of public hearings about the new park.