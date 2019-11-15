Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Lands Forces at Former U.S. Air Base in Northern Syria

By Reuters
Screenshot Zvezda TV

Russia landed attack helicopters and troops at a sprawling air base in northern Syria vacated by U.S. forces, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda TV channel said on Friday.

Armed Russian military police were shown in footage aired on Zvezda flying into the Syrian air base in northern Aleppo province near the border with Turkey and fanning out to secure the area.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from parts of Syria last month.

The facility will be used as a center to distribute humanitarian aid for local residents and the military aerodrome is now controlled by Syrian government forces allied with Moscow, Zvezda said.

On Thursday, Zvezda said Russia had set up a helicopter base at an airport in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, a move designed to increase Moscow’s control over events on the ground there.

Russia and Turkey are carrying out joint patrols along Syria’s border with Turkey as part of a deal struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

“We entered the base and took the inner and external perimeter under control,” a senior Russian military police inspector was quoted by Zvezda as saying.

Read more about: Syria

Read more

Syria

Russia to Hold Mediterranean Naval Drills as Tensions Over Syria Rise

Russia's Defense Ministry said that 25 warships and submarines and 30 planes, including fighter jets and strategic bombers, would take part.
Syria

Militants in Syria’s Idlib Province Must be Liquidated, Says Russia

Lavrov said militants were using civilians as a human shield.
Syria

NATO Urges Restraint Following Russian Naval Buildup Near Syria

Russia dispatched its biggest naval task force to Syria since Moscow intervened in the country's civil war in 2015.
Syria

Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV

"They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria," Viktorov said.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.