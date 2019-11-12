Putin's Chef Prigozhin Splits His Business Empire – Reports

Kremlin-linked business owner Yevgeny Prigozhin — dubbed “Putin’s Chef” — has carved-up his catering company, handing half to a 27-year old lawyer who previously founded a dog shelter in Siberia, news site Current Time reported.

The Concord Food Plant, Prigozhin’s main business asset, was divided on 30 October, according to data from the Contour Focus business registry of Russian companies which was analysed by journalists from Current Time, Tomsk-based TV2 and the Scanner Project.

Half of the firm was retained by Prigozhin, while half is now controlled by 27-year old lawyer Yekaterina Roslikova.

According to the report, Roslikova previously founded the Good Hands pet shelter in Tomsk, Siberia, and was a leading member of the Tomsk branch of the right-wing Liberal Democratic party (LDPR). Roslikova’s colleagues contacted by Current Time said she left Tomsk to take up a job in St. Petersburg with a company called Megaline two years ago. A company with that name is part of Prigozhin’s business empire.