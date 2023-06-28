Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says 'Didn't Doubt' Support of Russians During Wagner Mutiny

By AFP
President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Derbent, republic of Dagestan, on June 28. Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that he did not doubt the support of Russian citizens during the rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group.

"I did not doubt the reaction in Dagestan and in all of the country," he said as he met Sergei Melikov, the head of the Caucasus region, according to an extract of the meeting aired on Russian television.

Putin was replying to Melikov who had said that "there was not a single person in Dagestan who did not support decisions made by the leaders of the Russian Federation" over the aborted rebellion.

As Wagner troops and their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, were pulling out of the city of Rostov-on-Don after calling off their mutiny, some residents applauded and cheered "Wagner! Wagner!" according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

The short-lived rebellion represented the most serious challenge to Putin since he came to power in Russia on Dec. 31, 1999.

Read more about: Putin , Wagner , Prigozhin

Read more

'hope no one stole anything'

Putin Reveals Russia Paid $1Bln to Wagner Group in Past Year

“The upkeep of the entire Wagner Group was fully provided for by the state.”
2 Min read
rattled rule

Putin Thanks Servicemen for 'Stopping Civil War' During Wagner Rebellion

The Wagner mutiny saw thousands of mercenaries march through southern Russia largely unimpeded.
2 Min read
opinion Tatiana Stanovaya

Is Wagner Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin a Threat or Asset to Putin?

Prigozhin is visibly transforming into a full-fledged politician with his own views, which are nothing short of revolutionary.
6 Min read
‘Security threat’ 

Russia Labels Independent News Outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe ‘Undesirable’

The designation means the outlet must cease all operations inside Russia and makes it a crime to engage with the publication in any way.
2 Min read