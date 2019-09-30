Support The Moscow Times!
U.S. Sanctions 2 Russians Connected to ‘Kremlin Troll Factory’

Wikicommons

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russians over their alleged involvement in the Internet Research Agency, a Russian organization accused of interfering in U.S. elections.

The Internet Research Agency is believed to be financed by billionaire restaurateur Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as President Vladimir Putin’s “chef.” A U.S. special counsel indicted Prigozhin and 12 other Russians in 2018 on charges of defrauding the U.S. government by interfering with its political process.

Denis Kuzmin, 28, and Igor Nesterov, 34, have been added to the U.S. Specially Designated Nationals blacklist, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Monday.

OFAC also added three companies it says are linked to Prigozhin — Autolex Transport, Beratex Group and Linburg Industries — to the Specially Designated Nationals list Monday.

Read more about: Sanctions , United States , Prigozhin

